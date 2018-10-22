Your morning news in 90: Oct. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Two people were injured early this morning as a fire ripped through one of the oldest buildings in Hedley, a former gold mining town between Princeton and Keremeos just off Highway 3,

A former Kamloops sheriff will likely avoid jail after pleading guilty on Monday to a reduced charge in connection with his high-profile arrest in 2016 following an attempt to arrange a potentially sexual encounter with someone posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

Canada Post says a second day of rotating strikes by its workers could cause delays in mail and parcel deliveries across the country.

Wellness is a state comprised of many factors and each one of them is being taken into account at the new Salmon Arm Seniors Health and Wellness Centre near Marine Park.

Just Posted

JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair set for Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons ring up wins

Interior Senior Varsity AA Football League action

Vernon voting results official

Victor Cumming and new-old council will get to work Monday, Nov. 5

Former Kamloops sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Vernon shelter project nears completion

Approximately 40 beds to open in November

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

