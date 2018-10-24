Your morning news in 90: Oct. 24, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

If you live in the Central Okanagan, expect your mail to be delayed today.

Postal workers in the Kelowna area, which extends from Winfield to Peachland, are on strike for the next 24 hours.

After a two-day preliminary inquiry at the Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was committed to stand trial on the matter.

A recent collision was the last straw for the Sicamous mayor and staff, who are pushing the province to prohibit transport trucks from parking along Highway 1 to access local businesses.

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive that was sent to former President Barack Obama.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.