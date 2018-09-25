Your morning news in 90: Sept. 25, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Fortunately South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ Ottawa home was not in the swath of destruction carved out by a trio of tornadoes that touched down Friday in Ottawa but he did witness the destruction.

The City of Kelowna has run out of patience with the owners of a derelict former motel on Harvey Avenue.

A reader sent the Vernon Morning Star a picture taken at the north end of the Vernon Walmart parking lot showing about 100 ducks on the pavement near a tree. The ducks are allegedly fed by staff at the store.

And it may never be applied in the Shuswap, but Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors say they are already feeling the effects of the province’s proposed speculation tax on second homes.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.