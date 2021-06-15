Vernon Elks Lodge secretary-treasurer Maureen Sather says special relief funding for the organization courtesy of Community Futures North Okanagan has been just that: a relief. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Elks Lodge secretary-treasurer Maureen Sather says special relief funding for the organization courtesy of Community Futures North Okanagan has been just that: a relief. (Photo submitted)

Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

Support from the city was too little too late for the Vernon Elks Club and their application for a once-in-100-years federal grant was denied.

The Vernon Elks No. 45 turned 100 on March 30, 2020, and applied for a grant through the Heritage Canada Legacy Fund worth nearly $100,000. The funds would be used to celebrate the anniversary, beautify the space, replace two 30-year-old furnaces and cover renovation costs to make the building more accessible, complete with an elevator installation and bathroom alterations.

But the service club needed to prove the City of Vernon was behind them.

A letter of support was provided by the mayor in October 2020, but the funder said the Elks’ application failed to “demonstrate tangible and meaningful support from the municipality.”

“The level of support provided by the Corporation of the City of Vernon was deemed insufficient to meet this criterion since the information included in your application does not demonstrate that the municipality commits to provide a cash or in-kind contribution to support the project,” the first notice said.

The matter then came before council on March 8, 2021, and some councillors said they felt “blindsided” as the issue was now a year old and this is the first many of them heard about it.

Councillors were told that historically, the city doesn’t provide not-for-profit organizations with funding for their building but rather encourages them to apply for funding through the discretionary grant program.

One councillor, however, thought this was a strategy the city was using to obtain the building, which it showed interest in.

“It looks a little bit like we’re forcing them out,” Coun. Brian Quiring said in March. “They need us to get this grant and we’re not going to give them what they need because we want their property.”

At the March 22 meeting and after a great deal of discussion and media attention, council agreed to donate $5,000 to the Elks, contingent on the success of their grant application.

But it was too late. By the time the letter from the city was presented at the federal level, the funders said they would stand by their previous decision, explained Elaine Gallacher, an independent grant writer who has worked with the Elks on this since 2019.

With the letter of denial from Canada Heritage, deeming the project ineligible and providing no opportunity to appeal, the Elks are left with nothing.

“It has been devastating,” Gallacher said. “Having to keep going after support from some of our representatives, it’s sad that there wasn’t any easy cooperation.”

Now, starting from scratch, the Elks are looking to raise the funds on their own.

A GoFundMe page called Vernon Elks Renovation Fund has already raised more than $2,600 of its $100,000 goal.

They have also teamed with the Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars for the Fuel up the Community Fundraiser.

Motorists can donate their Co-op cashback using membership number #86001 in-store, at the pumps and now, at the COOP ARC Liquor Store near Walmart in Vernon.

“Businesses or contractors that can contribute to some of those renovations would be helpful of course,” Gallacher said.

For more information call: 250-549-1883 and leave a message or email elks45@telus.net.

READ MORE: Let the show go on: $100,000 raised for Vernon Towne Cinema

READ MORE: Controversial Vernon goose cull won’t fly this year


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland
Next story
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

Just Posted

The City of Vernon is asking the Vernon Elks to come back with more information regarding their request for a financial or in-kind donation. (Google Maps)
Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Active living centre 2022 referendum planned in Vernon

City hoping to get Coldstream and Areas B and C back on board

Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema, opened at its current 30th Avenue location as a dance hall in 1929 and was converted to a movie theatre in 1938. (GoFundMe photo)
Let the show go on: $100,000 raised for Vernon Towne Cinema

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society plans on reopening of the historic cinema after Labour Day

(City of Vernon)
Stage two of COVID-19 restart ‘good news’ for tourism: Vernon chamber

Local chamber encourages shoppers support local

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No words to express collective grief: Vernon mayor on 215 buried at residential school

Vernon mayor pens letter to Okanagan Indian Band Chief and council

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop live horse export

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a person stuck under a forklift

Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)
Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year for overdoses in Penticton on record

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

Mounties cover a burgundy truck with a tent at Buckerfields in West Kelowna on Monday, June 14. The RCMP is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside the truck. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Police responded to a truck parked out front of a Main Street business where the body was found

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Most Read