Ella Howell and her pugasus, Frank, at Pug-o-Ween in Gyro Park

Zombies and pugs celebrate Halloween

Who says Halloween is for kids?Ella

You could be forgiven if you thought they were filming Zombie Apocalypse: pugs vs people in downtown Penticton today.

It wasn’t next box office thriller though, just a coincidence of the second annual Pug-o-Ween in Gyro Park being scheduled with the Penti-con-sponsored Zombie March along Main Street.

Despite rain putting a damper on the zombie’s event, bush groups had some great Halloween fun.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
