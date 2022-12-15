Regional District of Central Okanagan

December 15, 2022

2023 Regular Board Meeting Schedule

Regional Board meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month starting at 8:30 a.m. and the third Thursday of the month starting at 6 p.m. as follows:

Table 1
Previous story
Public Notice Regional Board Highlights
Next story
Public Notice: 2023 Council Meeting Schedule

Just Posted

Care Botanicals: Students’ Choice Award winners were Victoria Rush (left), Camryn Mackiewich, and Evangeline Schiehl from Fulton’s AIAO program. They also won first place in the Nature & Biodiversity category. (Submitted photo)
Climate action projects judged in Vernon

Katherine Chappell (left) and Noa Hamer (right) from KingFisher Boats present 12 traditional Christmas hampers created by the company, with help from its suppliers, to Laura Civitarese of Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace. (Contributed)
Vernon boatmaker delivers traditional Christmas

Five-pin bowling balls on a rack. DREAMSTIME PHOTO
Vernon bowlers collect cash

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is asking the motoring public to remember to slow down when passing an emergency scene. (Morning Star - file photo)
Slow down when passing emergency scene: Vernon Fire Rescue Services

Pop-up banner image