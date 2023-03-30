April 11 – Public Notice

Road closure and removal of highway dedication, disposition and consolidation of property

Pursuant to Section 40 of the Community Charter, the City of Vernon intends to close, and cancel the dedication as highway, for the purpose of disposal and consolidating with adjoining lands, the following described portion of highway (the “Closed Road”):

0.673 ha.of highway legally described as Road Dedicated on Plan KAP77494, Section 4, Township 13, ODYD, a Lake Access Site, located at 9769 Eastside Road, Vernon (as shown on the plan that forms part of this notice).

Pursuant to Section 26 of the Community Charter, the City further gives notice of its intention to sell the Closed Road to Jamor Holdings Ltd. (the “Purchaser”), of 1540 Kalamalka Lake Road, Vernon, B.C. V1T 6V2, for the purchase price of $221,535.00 plus GST. The Closed Road will be consolidated with Lot 3, Plan KAP77492, Township 13, ODYD, at 9761 Eastside Road, being adjacent land owned by the Purchaser.

The “9769 Eastside Road Closure Bylaw Number 5947, 2023”, will be considered by Vernon Council at its Regular Open Meeting on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at 1:30 pm, in Council Chambers at City Hall. Persons who consider they are affected by the Bylaw will be provided an opportunity to make representations to council at the meeting, or, by delivering a written submission to the Corporate Officer by Friday, April 7th, 2023. Further inquires can be directed to Mr. Brett Bandy, Real Estate Manager, at 250-550-3245 or bbandy@vernon.ca.