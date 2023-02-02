City of Vernon Logo

February 02, 2023

February 13 -Notice of Rezoning Application

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

3003 37th Avenue Rezoning Amendment Bylaw Number 5940, 2023

Property Location: 3003 37th Avenue

Map 1

Legal Description: Lot 1, Sec 3, TP 8, ODYD, Plan EPP114413

Purpose: Bylaw 5940 is to rezone the property from ‘C4: Street Oriented Commercial’ and ‘P2: Public Institutional’ to ‘P1: Parks and Open Space’ in order to reflect its primary use as a public park.

Present Zoning: ‘C4: Street Oriented Commercial’ and ‘P2: Public Institutional’

Proposed Zoning: ‘P1: Parks and Open Space’

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5940 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 3400 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from February 2 to February 13, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/zoningamendments.

