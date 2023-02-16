February 27 – Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing to hear representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaw at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023 in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 3400 – 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.:

Zoning Text (Removal of the Use of Storeys to Regulate the Maximum Height of Structures) Amendment Bylaw 5926, 2022

Purpose: Text amendments to Zoning Bylaw 5000 to remove regulations that measure the maximum height of a principal building or structure using storeys, allowing building height to be measured only in terms of metres.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from February 16, 2023 to February 27, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichhearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding this bylaw amendment, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to PHearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to February 27, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. will be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read and form part of the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The February 27, 2023 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THIS APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.