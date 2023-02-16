March 14 – Reminder for Tributes and Memorials at Pleasant Valley Cemetery

The City is reminding residents of changes being implemented regarding floral tributes and other memorial items, in accordance with Cemetery Management Bylaw #5767.

These changes align with the operation practices of many cemeteries across British Columbia and Canada, and take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts.

March 15 to October 15 : only fresh-cut floral arrangements may be placed on plots.

: only fresh-cut floral arrangements may be placed on plots. October 16 to March 14 : potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots.

: potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots. All floral arrangements must be placed in tribute holders.

Non-floral items (trinkets) placed at an interment site – including but not limited to ceramics, statuary, frames, photographs, glass, boxes, shells, toys, wire screens, baskets or stands – are not permitted on plots and will be respectfully removed.

The City recognizes that many artificial or non-floral tributes are currently placed at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. To provide time for families to visit the cemetery and collect items they wish to keep, the City is providing a grace period until March 14, 2023, to remove items that are no longer permitted on gravesites.

After March 14, 2023, in accordance with the bylaw, all items that are no longer permitted will be respectfully removed. The City appreciates the public’s understanding as these changes are being implemented at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.vernon.ca/cemetery.