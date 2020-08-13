Betty Geldart













August 13, 2020

Celebration of Life for Betty Geldart.

Saturday September 5 at 2:00 pm at Community Baptist Church, Vernon. Live Streamed at cbcchurch.net. Click link Betty’s Celebration. Attend by invitation only. Adhering to Covid 19 protocol. Will post on You Tube. Memorial Donations to Gideons.ca. Contact: Graham 250 545 0935 Obituary