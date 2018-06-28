Carolyn Osborn

January 21, 1941 – June 28, 2018

It is with profound sadness, her family, reports the passing of Carolyn, at home, on June 28th, 2018, from complications of Parkinson’s disease with Dementia. She leaves, to grieve, her husband, Ted, married 54 years, their children, Chad (Amy), Seattle, Jill (Glenn), Vancouver, and Joanne (Rolf), Coldstream, with grandchildren, Peter, Sam, Elizabeth, Ali, Anna, and Tom. In addition she leaves her older brother Frank (Cely), Surrey, nephews and nieces.

Carolyn was born at the Grace Hospital in Vancouver on January 21, 1941 and spent her early childhood in the Langley area before her family moved to Prince Rupert. She graduated from the Prince Rupert High School and went directly to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1963. Later, encouraged by the advanced university degrees attained by her children, she returned to studying and attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from UBC in 1995. She was able to utilize the increased knowledge in her continuing employment in nursing at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Carolyn enjoyed family outings to various parts of the world, hiking on the local trails and, in the latter years, a Friday afternoon weekly gathering, with her friends Pam Jenkins and Russell Earnshaw, to the discuss the local and world events and advance their art skills.

A family/ friends celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, those friends wishing to make memorial contributions in memory of Carolyn may do so to Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society, 250 Allan Brooks Way, Vernon, B.C. V1H 1G2, or the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2201 32nd St. Vernon, B.C. V1T 5L2.

Funeral arrangement are in the care of VERNON DIGNITY FUNERAL HOME (250) 542-0155. Condolences may be offered at www.vernonfuneralhome.com

Vernon Funeral Home