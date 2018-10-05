Our family has lost a precious soul. Chelsea Sharron Louise Temple (nee Wadsworth) was laid to rest at the age of 23. Chelsea was predeceased by her sister Jennifer Wadsworth, her grandparents Ken and Ruth Wadsworth, and Steve Pal. Chelsea leaves behind her father Jeff, mother Sandy, three brothers Ken (Charmaine), Robert (Stephanie), Josh, her grandmother Sharron Pal, husband Curtis Temple and their two beautiful babies, Cosima and Chao. Chelsea will be dearly missed by all of her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chelsea was a loyal friend who always had a way of making the best out of difficult situations. In her teen years, Chelsea attended the Daughters & Sisters program in Surrey, BC. During her stay she focused on her education and obtained several certificates. She was so proud when she completed and received her high school diploma. She often said that this program was the best thing that had ever happened to her, and cherished the memories and friendships, as well as meeting her husband. Curtis and Chelsea were married in 2016 and had two beautiful children. She loved her kids with all her heart and worked hard at being the best mother and wife that she could be.

Although it is very difficult, our goodbye to Chelsea is bittersweet as she had made a generous and selfless choice to become an organ donor. Chelsea had a rare blood type and answered the prayers for six recipients and their families, for this, we are truly thankful.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on October 13, 2018 at Vernon Christian Fellowship.