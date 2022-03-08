With heavy hearts the family of Ervin John Orcutt announce his sudden passing at the age of 77 in Vernon, BC.

He is survived by his loving wife Mo of 52 years as well as his brother Wayne. He will be sorely missed by them as well as the many friends has made over the years in both Sun City & Vernon. We hope that there is a golf course in Heaven!

Erv was one of the first to work with an IBM 360 Computer in the 60s as operations supervisor in the computer dept. of BC Tel, which is where he met his wife Mo. The two were married in 1969 on July the fourth.

Erv and Mo left Vancouver in 1973 to tour Mexico in a VW van and ended the trip by moving to Vernon in 1974. He soon got interested in real estate and ended up as manager of Royal LePage for many years and won numerous times the best office of Royal LePage in BC and Canada.

He retired at the age of 50 and spent the next 25 years with his wife heading to Sun City, Arizona for the winter months, playing golf and hiking up various mountains in the area.

He was a member for many years at the Vernon Golf Club, and then as a member of Predator Ridge soon after it opened. Afterwards he continued working at Predator as a starter and Marshall, and the last few years was on the crew working at the driving range.

He was also an excellent skier in the early days – skiing at Whistler during the Vancouver days, and at Silver Star during the Vernon days before his early retirement.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ervin’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Obituary