Gordon N. Redman

September 7, 2018

Another angel has gone to Heaven to watch over us. It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Gordon after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Lovingly remembered by family and friends.

No flowers by request of the family – donations to B.C. Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Society or Hospice House. A service will be held at the Armstrong Bible Chapel on September 22, 2018 at 11:00a.m. with a private family interment in the columbarium at Armstrong/Spallumcheen Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

