John Joseph Bryan Murphy

April 16, 1934 – October 16, 2018

John was born on April 16th, 1934 in Montreal, Quebec and passed away on October 8th, 2018 in the North Okanagan Hospice at the age of 84 years.

John will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carol; their children, Bryan (Shay), Lance (Jeanette), Deidre, Joel (Raquel) and Nicole (Jonathan); twelve grandchilVMS-081018-JohnMurphydren; five great-grandchildren; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Flo Murphy.

John was employed in telecommunications with Teleglobe Canada for 35 years. He was a man who loved to cook, was a great host and really in his element when the house was full and everyone was having a great time of eating and socializing. John’s highlight of each year was when he would celebrate his birthday with family and friends. He was well known for reminding people months in advance that his birthday was coming and he wanted a party! In respecting his wishes, John was cremated and there will be a special gathering close to the time of his next birthday in April when family and friends will come together again to celebrate his life.

As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of John to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, 3506-27th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. V1T 1S4.

The family wish to take this opportunity to thank the Doctors, nurses and staff at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and North Okanagan Hospice for all they did to make John’s life as comfortable as possible in the past few months.

Now in closing, hear John’s famous words,

“One more for the road!”

Cremation arrangements were made with: Bethel Funeral Chapel LTD., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5. 250-542-1187.