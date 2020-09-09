Kathleen A. Betts

A memorial mass will be held for Kathleen A. Betts on September 12th at 1300 hrs at St. James Catholic Church.
Because of Covid Pandemic restrictions, social distancing and small gatherings of less than 50 people are encouraged for the safety of those attending the mass.
We will go off of a first come first serve basis.Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries