ohn Issigonis











March 21, 2020

The family of the late John Issigonis would like to announce the postponing of the Celebration of Life Service that was to be held on Saturday March 21, 2020, due to health and safety concerns for those attending.

A service will be announced at a later day. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-4333

