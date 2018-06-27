Raymond Georges Foisy

April 24, 1937 – June 27, 2018

“Death is just a door that one walks through.” Throughout Raymond’s entire life he has walked through many doors with his head held high, an ageless attitude, a joy for life, a generous nature and unconditional love for family. Ray quietly passed away at Vernon Hospice on June 27, 2018 with his family by his side.

Ray was born in Lafond, Alberta, April 24, 1937 to parents Alcide and Albina Foisy. Ray was living in Kamloops when he met Rita. They married in February of 1958. Throughout their early years of marriage Ray and Rita moved around various parts of BC until they finally settled in Vernon BC in 1973. Ray was a fun loving, hardworking and good natured man. He tackled every venture that came his way with optimism and grace. Whether it be driving a logging truck, to being appointed Provincial Assessor and becoming the Area Assessor for the BC Assessment Authority in 1974, Ray gave his very best.

Ray loved fishing, cycling adventures, planting and nurturing his garden, beautiful travels with his wife and hitting the course with the guys. He delighted in family get togethers which always brought out his funny side and gregarious laughter.

Throughout Ray’s life in Vernon he held many community service positions; including Director of the Vernon Golf and Country Club, Chair of the Vernon Land Advisory Committee, and President of the Vernon Rotary Club where he was bestowed the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Ray touched many lives and brought much joy and happiness to all those around him.

Ray is survived by his wife Rita of 60 years, three daughters, Lori (Rob), Susan (Ken), Beverley (Rick), four grandchildren, Erin, Melissa, Thomas and Daniel and great grandchild Alexander.

Ray is also survived by his mother Albina Foisy, brothers Victor (Cecile) and Armand (Ida) and sister Georgette (Linda), as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Ray will be sadly missed but will forever live on through our hearts. Our family wishes to thank Dr. Don Smith and all the staff at the Vernon Hospice for their wonderful care provided over these last several months and weeks.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held July 12, 2018 at 2 pm at the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, 4303 Pleasant Valley Road Vernon BC. 250-542-4333.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ray’s memory to Vernon Hospice Society 3506 27th Avenue Vernon BC V1T 1S4 or at www.nohs.ca

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Phone: 250 542 0155

Condolences may be offered at www.vernonfuneralhome.com

Vernon Funeral Home