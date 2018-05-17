Sherry Lee Margaret Lewko

Feb 7, 1945 – May 17, 2018

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Sherry Lewko on May 17, 2018 in Vernon, BC. Sherry was a member of various clubs, including the CDAC (Community Dental Access Centre), PEO (Post-Secondary funding for underprivileged students), the Red Hat Club, “Cheeky Chicks” (Woman’s Social Club), Canadian Federation of University Women, gardening clubs and book clubs.

She was a woman with many diverse interests. She loved travelling, had a passion for food, was an avid reader and spent many hours gardening. She was a registered nurse and attended the Misericordia School of Nursing in Winnipeg, MB where she spent some time nursing.

She is survived by her sons Jeff Lewko and Shawn Lewko and son-in-law Tavis Schleen. She is predeceased by her husband Archie Lewko and parents Jim and Mavis Chester.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation in Sherry’s memory to the Community Dental Access Centre (3107C 31st Avenue, Vernon, BC V1T 2G9) or to the North Okanagan Hospice Society (3506 27th Avenue, Vernon, BC V1T 1S4). There will be a Memorial Service held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at Knox Presbyterian Church (3701 32nd Avenue, Vernon, BC).

