Susan Wiggin

March 28, 2022
A celebration of the life of Susan Wiggin will be held Saturday May 28, 2022 at Paddlewheel Hall on Okanagan Landing Road. The event begins at 1:00 pm, with a reception to follow.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries