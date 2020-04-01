An irreplaceable and wonderful human being left this world at the age of 63. Vina Mae Ovens transcended to the next life with terminal cancer that sadly, she was told had spread to her brain. Vina was born on June 29th, 1956 in Calgary to “Ralph” and Elsie Ovens. She grew up with her sister Wanda and Brothers Ken and Tim. Vina went to school in Vernon at the same school as her two sons, Harwood elementary. Vina worked as a waitress at many places, such as Kiki Gardens or the Army and Navy. She also ran her own farm gate fruit stand in Oyama and helped run Burkes fruit stand in Vernon.

Vina was an amazing mom, protecting her kids from all things evil and malevolent. She was benevolent in her generosity and gave everything for her children. Vina was truly a one of a kind person; spreading empathy, love, and sincerity wherever she went. She’d love to lie basking in the sun while listening to the birds or she’d be inside making spanakopita, tzatziki and Greek salad that like her was unbeatable.

Vina loved her children Ryan, Sheldon, Karma, and Jessica an unfathomable amount. She was a proud Daughter of Elsie and Ralph; who helped found Santas Anonymous. Vina was a thoughtful Grandma to Jayden, Lenay, and Austin whom she lived to babysit. Vina was a caring and fun Aunt to Coral, Craig, and Tangie. Vina loved her family beyond a reasonable doubt, her words feel like a warm hug engraved in my memory. She would say “I love you to the moon and back”, “I love you more than anything else in this world”, “Oh my sunshine how I’ve missed you” and “Come into my arms you bundle of charms”.

My Mom acted as an angel of love like Raphael and will rise out of the ashes like a phoenix, into heaven where she belongs. Her love was unconditional, never forgetting to say I love you, sweet dreams, and goodnight. Enjoy paradise with the angels mom, I love you and miss you so much.

Instead of flowers please make memorial donations to Santas Anonymous, in memory of Vina Ovens.Obituary