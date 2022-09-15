Wyapi ‘William’ Marchand

In Loving Memory ~
The family would like to invite you to the Late Wyapi Marchands memorial for lunch and a giveaway.
Please stay home if you are feeling unwell.
When: September 17th, 2022 at 2 pm
Where: Parker Cove 175 Westside Road N, Vernon BC.
