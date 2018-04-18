Climate change and freedom of speech

“One of the worlds greatest problems is the impossibility of any person searching for truth on any subject when they believe they already have it.” This quote from Dave Wilbur applies to our Prime Minister as he loads our country with enormous costs while he takes us on a crusade to lead the world in combating climate change. What is our “leader’ going to do when the world doesn’t warm as the IPCC’s graphs and predictions don’t come true? Do you think we could fire him? Sorry you’ll have to wait until 2019. However, the revelations that the world is actually cooling is not good news.

A December 03/17 publication by NoTricksZone, a German source offered:

“ 7 Major Signs That the Globe’s Surface Has Been Cooling and Will Continue to Cool.”

Artic ice has stabilized over the past decade. Tony Heller at realclimatescience.com.

Equatorial Pacific will usher in cooling. Australian Government, Bureau of Meteorology.

Rapid Pacific surface cool down. Philip Kolotzhach, American Meteorology Society.

Siberia sees unusual November cold. Weather Channel Report.

Greenland’s Ice Mass budget continues to surprise. DMI Climate Scientist Pewter L.Langen iskappa@dml.dk.

Northern Hemisphere fall snow and ice cover is rising. National Center for Environmental Information.

Solar activity near 200 year low. Wilcox Solar Observatory.

The world would be better off with more CO2 in the atmosphere because it helps crops grow more quickly and productively. Most of the northern hemisphere’s population would prefer a warmer climate as opposed to a cooler one.

Bob Reid

Vernon

Joseph Stalin once said, “Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns. Why should we let them have ideas?” That’s a powerful statement from a leader of an ideology that has conservatively killed at least 100 million people over the course of the last 100 years. In the West we like to believe we live under the exact opposite doctrine, and you’d be crazy to think otherwise… right? Well it turns out we’re heading down the same road of Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hitler, Mussolini, and many more authoritarian regimes of human history.

In recent weeks the U.K has barred three individuals from entering their country on very questionable grounds of terrorism through differential association, and speculative “thought crime.” Brittany Pettibone was denied entry into England on March 9, 2018, at London Luton Airport where she was detained and questioned with regards to her reasons for visiting the U.K. Pettibone told authorities she was there to interview Tommy Robinson who is a “far-right” activist according to authorities. Pettibone was essentially told that by interviewing Robinson she was giving him a platform to spread his “materials and speeches that incite racial hatred,” while simultaneously allowing other news outlets to interview Robinson with total exemption of the persecution that Pettibone had faced for the exact same action. Authorities concluded that Pettibone was violating the “Immigration Act of 1971” as stated in the following quote. “I believe that your planned activity whilst in the United Kingdom bear a serious threat to the fundamental values of the society and are likely to incite tensions between local communities in the United Kingdom. You have not sought entry under any other provisions under the immigration rules. I therefor refuse you leave to enter the United Kingdom.” As for the refusal of leave for Lauren Southern to enter the United Kingdom their reasoning was in regards to her association with a “social experiment” with which she handed out flyers stating “Allah is a gay God,” which Southern states was a retaliation to a previous matter that said “Jesus is a gay God.” Southern was detained March 12, 2018 under “Schedule 7” of the “Terrorism Act 2000.” Authorities told The Independent “Border force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the U.K is not conducive with the public good.” Lastly Martin Sellner (Pettibones’ boyfriend) was denied leave to enter the U.K on March 9 along with his girlfriend Pettibone as mentioned before. The reasoning behind his ban was for possession of leaflets “with scenarios regarding possible violence at his speech” without mentioning the inconvenient fact that the violence is usually perpetrated by protesters who disagree with his views. Sellner is the co-founder of the Austrian branch of “Generation Identity” a group that is considered “far-right” in the U.K, and was heading to an event known as “Speakers Corner” which takes place in Hyde Park, London, England. “Speakers Corner” has been a bastion of free speech for 300 years, which has seen the likes of Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, George Orwell, and countless other individuals that were “likely to incite tensions” within the U.K. All of the aforementioned individuals whether right or wrong did not give reason for people to infringe on their unalienable right of freedom of speech. This is not the case in 2018, where as of March 14 Robinson (who was to read Sellners’ speech at “Speakers Corner”) was banned from the event by force at the hands of the police.

For our society to prosper freedom of speech must be an absolute, we cannot pick and choose which speech is allowed or disallowed, especially by the use of force at the behest of a government. Throughout history we have heard speech that was deemed “dangerous,” “contentious,” “heretical,” etc. become the ignition for a great many of the social movements that shaped our culture, and gave us the freedoms and liberties we now ignorantly enjoy today. We will not function as a free and open society if we choose to use force over reason and debate, England has taken a step down a road that will only lead to death, destruction, and the abolition of the mind. Without the freedom to question the powers that be, one may never have the opportunity to create a product that would revolutionize the world, save lives, end our dependence on fossil fuels, or anything you want to imagine that would make the world a better and safer place, as imagination requires a free and open mind. So I ask you this… do we follow the creed of Stalin, or the psyche of liberty? As Voltaire once said, “I may disagree with what you say, but I shall fight to the death your right to say it.” I stand beside my ideological foes as a testament to the power of the pen, and I will choose liberty over force. What do you choose?

Joel Wells

Vernon

