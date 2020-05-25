COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Your librarians have missed you.

Staff at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library have been working very hard behind the scenes since we closed.

Our programming moved online and reading material went strictly digital. It was a challenging adjustment for all of us, but keeping the staff and our patrons safe was a priority.

That’s why I am pleased and excited to announce a gradual return to library service. You will once again be able to borrow physical items from your library.

Phase one of our re-opening plan will include curbside pickup and open book returns, beginning June 2.

During this phase, the library will remain closed to the public and staff will fill your hold requests.

Are you ready to start ordering books? You may place up to 20 holds at a time by browsing the online catalogue at home or calling our new phone service at 1-844-649-8127. Have your library card and wish list ready.

Don’t forget to include some movies, music and audiobooks as well.

When you receive notification that your items have arrived, check the curb side open hours and visit the branch. There is no need to call ahead.

Follow the instructions for safe pickup when you get to the library and make sure to bring your card with you.

Summerland curb side and book return open hours during phase one are:

• Tuesdays 3 to 7 p.m.

• Thursdays noon to 4 p.m.

• Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any library material currently checked out has a due date that was extended to June 15 and no overdue fines will be charged up to that date.

Please feel free to drop them in the outside book return during our curb side open hours. Items will be quarantined for 72 hours for safe handling before staff can check them in. Don’t worry if you see them listed on your account for that time.

Beginning June 2, loan periods will be extended to four weeks, giving you time to follow appropriate safe handling practices for you and your household.

If you have any questions or concerns, please visit our website www.orl.bc.ca and chat with a librarian online, or read about our phased approach to re-opening in more detail.

Just like the books that have been waiting patiently on the shelves, Caroline, Kayley, Carly and Raina are eager to see you and say hello, albeit at a safe distance of six feet. Start ordering those books today.

Caroline McKay is the community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

