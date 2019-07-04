Cultural centre referendum failed first step

LETTER: Research needed before referendum

If you check the RDNO website you will see a news release and here is a portion.

“The first step in the business planning process will be completing a more detailed market assessment and analysis. This work will help identify new revenue opportunities and trends in operations of similar cultural facilities to ensure that the new centre is designed and constructed with longevity, functionality, and efficiency at the forefront. The research will also help confirm visitor estimates, which will be used to build a reliable and robust business plan.”

READ MORE: It's a YES for the cultural centre

Is this not a little late, by this I mean should not all of this been completed at least in referendum proposal present to the citizens of the area to allow us to see at the least a preliminary business plan, visitor estimates and revenue opportunities.

I, for one, asked at one information session for some of this information and I also sent an email to the RDNO requesting the same, but as usually no one knew if there was even one.

Maybe if the citizens who are paying for this centre saw the true numbers we would have rejected the referendum and this was not going to be acceptable by those pushing for it.

What can we do, write letters to the mayor, council and member of the RDNO board. Better get get rid of the board as all it does in my mind is just suck money out of the tax payers.

Gary Haas

