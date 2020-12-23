It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)

EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect this year’s seasonal celebrations

This year, the seasonal festivities we normally enjoy will be unlike anything we have experienced in the past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings are limited to one’s own household, and as a result, large-scale reunions with out-of-town friends and family are off the table.

But these restrictions do not mean the festivities are cancelled entirely. It is still possible to enjoy special celebrations this year, even if those celebrations are different from those in past years.

Some families will have video chats during or after their holiday meals. For those who do not have the capability for a video chat, the day may be a time for long telephone calls with family and friends, near and far.

READ ALSO: B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

READ ALSO: 49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Others may arrange to drop off homemade food packages at the homes of loved ones living in the same community, allowing people to enjoy the same holiday meal even if they are not all seated at the same table.

For some, this can be an opportunity to have a special celebration with only their immediate household, perhaps creating a tradition that will endure for years to come.

This could be an opportunity to organize family driving tours to see the lights and decorations, with each household travelling in a separate vehicle.

And there are some who will spend the day in quiet contemplation, and that may be just as meaningful as the traditional gatherings and dinners.

Gift-giving can still continue, even if the opening ceremonies do not take place with everyone under one roof.

Places of worship will still be able to broadcast their holiday messages, whether through livestreaming, video messages, radio or television.

The components of this holiday season are still available to us.

Whether one uses this time of year as a spiritual observance, a time for gift-giving or a time to appreciate family, there are ways to make this time of year special in its own way.

And in the future, we will be able to gather in person to celebrate the festive season together.

This year is an exception, but it can still be a wonderful season.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Hoping for broader support and better days ahead for tourism sector

Just Posted

Okanagan Spirits Distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna provided 999 hot meals to missions in the two cities for the less fortunate, courtesy of Holiday Hot Meals campaign. (OK Spirits photo)
Okanagan distillery brews up hot meals for the needy

Okanagan Spirits’ Holiday Hot Meals campaign yields 999 meals for missions in Vernon, Kelowna

Epicor Software director of customer support Greg Baturin (right) presents a cheque courtesy of Epicor staff for $3,130 to Archway Society for Domestic Peace co-executive director Micki Materi. (Photo submitted)
Vernon software company boots up society donation

Epicor Software staff raise $3,130 for Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

The Prestige Vernon Lodge was featured as a prize destination on the hit CBS game show The Price Is Right Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon Lodge, Kelowna featured as prize package on The Price Is Right

A vacation package at the Vernon hotel was listed as a prize on the hit CBS game show Wednesday

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
SPCA refuses to return seized animals to Princeton area breeder

Review board finds owner liable for $250k in society costs

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

It’s time to start checking out the Christmas light displays in Trout Creek and vote for your favourites. (File photo)
EDITORIAL: Discovering new ways to celebrate

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect this year’s seasonal celebrations

Paulina Pekova pictured on Dec. 23 appealing for information in relation to the death of her brother, Joseph Pek. (RCMP)
‘Joe deserves justice’: Family of Kelowna man stabbed at 2009 party appeals for information

October 20 marked the 11th anniversary of the death of Kelowna’s Joseph… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

Most Read