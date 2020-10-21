File photo

File photo

EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

If past elections are any indication, some seats in the upcoming British Columbia provincial election on Oct. 24 could be decided by narrow margins.

In 1996, Liberal candidate Bill Barisoff defeated the New Democratic Party candidate by just 27 votes to win the riding of Okanagan Boundary.

Voter turnout in that riding in 1996 was 75.05 per cent.

This means that if a few more voters had cast their ballots, the outcome could have been different. In 2005, Liberal candidate Lorne Mayencourt won the riding of Vancouver-Burrard in a close finish, defeating New Democratic Party candidate Tim Stevenson by only 11 votes.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

READ ALSO: Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

Only 51.95 per cent of voters in the riding cast their ballots that year.

If a few more voters had participated, the seat may have had a different outcome.

At the municipal level, the 2018 mayoral election in Peachland was even closer.

Incumbent Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough each received the same number of votes.

After a recount, the winner was finally decided by a draw. Just one more voter could have affected the outcome. Peachland’s voter turnout in the 2018 municipal election was just 52 per cent.

Elsewhere in Canada, other elections at the federal, provincial and municipal levels have been decided by a handful of votes.

Some candidates have won by a single vote.

At other times, election races were decided when the election officer for a riding had to cast the deciding vote because of a tie.

When elections can be this close, every vote matters.

But not every eligible voter will cast a ballot.

In the last provincial election, voter turnout was 61.2 per cent.

Roughly two out of five eligible voters didn’t participate in the election process.

If voter participation were to increase even slightly, the outcome of the election could change. What happens in this provincial election will affect the direction our province will take in the coming years.

The decision made by our voters will affect what happens next.

Your vote could be the deciding factor in this election. Your vote matters.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EditorialsElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon history in pictures

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen
Public warning issued to North Okanagan sex trade workers

RCMP warns workers to stay away from Salmon River Road area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew after he failed to appear in court Oct. 15, 2020. He is considered violent. (RCMP)
Vernon police looking for wanted man

Roy Albert Andrew is considered to be violent, police say

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP located a hidden compartment in a vehicle, leading to a significant drug seizure, police said in a media release Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Vernon Mounties find illicit drugs in hidden vehicle compartment

Police seized 4 kg of methamphetamine from a Jeep involved in a violent hit and run March 24

Vernon Fire Rescue Service firefighters watch on as heavy machinery demolishes a two-storey home built in 1901 after it was destroyed in Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon house destroyed in blaze comes down

Highway traffic is moving again as lanes reopen after morning fire

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is continuing fuel management efforts to reduce the risk of serious wildfire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) across Vernon. (City of Vernon/Contributed)
Work underway to fireproof Vernon

Fire crews will be clearing wildland fuels along Eastside Road over the next month

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pigs from a nearby farm were seen at the door of the Salmon Arm Winners and in the Walmart parking lot on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Christine Laycock VanderKroft/Facebook)
Pigs trot over for a visit at Salmon Arm shopping centre

Employees say this was the second drop-in from the temporarily free-range porkers

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Penticton law courts. (Black Press file)
Osoyoos man in court for alleged shooting

The Oct. 11 shooting left a man with non-life threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Princeton man on motor scooter refuses to provide breath test to police

The scooter did not have a license plate and was not insured

Charlotte Smith, one of organizers of the second annual North Shuswap witches fundraising paddle prepares to set off on her stand up paddle board. (Sue Stilling photo)
Witches float for a good cause in the North Shuswap

Costumed paddlers turned heads on the north arm of Shuswap Lake while raising money for charity

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

Most Read