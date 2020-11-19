EDITORIAL: Time to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest British Columbia restrictions are unpleasant and inconvenient, but necessary

Over the past few weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths resulting from the pandemic have been increasing at an alarming rate, here in British Columbia, across Canada and around the world.

The rapid increase has prompted Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to issue some new mandates on Nov. 19, in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.

These include an order to make wearing masks mandatory in public indoor spaces and restrictions on social gatherings outside of one’s immediate household.

These requirements will be in place until at least Dec. 7.

These latest orders are unpleasant inconveniences, and there are some who are opposed to these and other restrictions implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the measures are necessary as the second wave of the pandemic continues to swell.

By now many of us know one or more people who have had COVID-19. Some have lost loved ones to this virus.

Not all who contract COVID-19 will make a complete recovery.

Some of us have a friend or a family member who no longer has COVID-19, but continues to have lingering health problems as a result of an earlier bout with this virus.

And many of us have family members or friends who are elderly or immune-compromised and would have a difficult time fighting a COVID-19 infection.

Whether the orders are extended beyond Dec. 7 will depend on us.

If British Columbians follow the orders, wear masks and respect the ban on gatherings, the number of new COVID-19 cases should decrease and it is possible the restrictions will be relaxed.

More importantly, if we follow the latest provincial orders, we can help to protect family members and friends from a virus which can have serious consequences.

This is the time to listen to the latest provincial health orders and more importantly; this is the time to follow these orders.

