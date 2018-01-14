Electoral reform protects democracy

LETTER: Spallumcheen resident proponent of proportional representation

Natural gas coaxed out of the ground with enough fossil fuel power assist to engineer earthquakes, is a fossil fuel retirement party. So it is, that the ‘first past the post’ voting fiasco, should be a retirement party final-ly. It’s both unbelievable and despicable that the big boys of sunset business insist on inflicting the world and the people with an end to quality of life, via the self-serving search for the same greed themselves suffer. They intervened on the best in the world democracy. Our country is both young and vulnerable. We watched wealth and greed engineer political advice on that subject.

Shall we forfeit quality of life for greed? Not! Remember the old, and the modern fact that a rotten apple ruins a whole barrel full? That one rotten apple did a lot of damage, just as a few rich “apples” do in our world today. We need much better advice than that of ironically, the bad apple phenomenon south of our border. That displays itself graphically; does it not? That “apple” destroyed it’s own party while embarrassing the whole world in one fell swoop. If they had a PR system; it would very likely have been averted. The population knows well enough to vote for something better, I’m sure.

Yes I’m talking about the power in the hands of you. Only a proportional representation system of democracy will give us the protection we need. Yes, protect our water, our land, our health, our jobs, and etcetera; but for goodness sake; protect our democracy first. Be the boss over the dollar. Preserve that quality of life, so that we can build a stable economy; not one that relies on a few unethical ideals. It would be a renewable/sustainable economy; comes with jobs.

This is totally nothing personal, but those speaking against a Canadian PR system are narrow. What stops them from realizing clearly what democracy is? I appeal to everyone to consider seriously, what this discussion really is all about. PR is not perhaps THE answer to all, but it’s as good as gets in my mind presently. It is certain to contain an improvement over our historical unfair and crippled political practice.

David R Derbowka

Spallumcheen

