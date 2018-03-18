Grateful mother

I wanted to write a letter to whomever would take the time to read it at School District 22. I have four children and we live in Lumby. My children have (one graduated in 2017) and are going to school here in Lumby. There are many teachers and support staff that have been wonderful with my children and I want to commend them, they really are amazing. But today, I want to thank and acknowledge three teachers specifically.

I want to first start by telling you a little bit about my daughter. She is full of fire and compassion. She can see through people, feel what they are going through and is always showing her love and empathy for people. She is smart, tough and loyal. My daughter has also not liked school since fifth grade. She has struggled through classroom after classroom and course after course. School got particularly tough at 10th grade, socially and educationally she began to really struggle and hated being there. This is when I began to see some significant changes in her spark, she was miserable and it was a constant fight to get her to show up and even more difficult to be present when she was at school.

This is where I want to introduce the first major contributor to my daughters’ change of heart and her future academic success, Allison King. She was a support teacher at Charles Bloom, and she really saw my daughter’s struggles, but more importantly, saw her capabilities. Allison also realized my daughter’s particular learning style and was able to reach my daughter in a way that no one, to date, has been able to and this has been a critical part of my daughter’s success in making it to graduation! Allison has the patience of a Buddha and the heart of an angel. I truly owe more than words can express to this wonderful human being!

The second person that we owe an immense amount of gratitude to is Sherry Kineshanko. Sherry is always smiling and a positive role model in Charles Bloom, even when we know she has had some tough times. Sherry has not only let my daughter know on many occasions that she believes in her, but she always manages to turn a negative into a positive for my daughter somehow! This is truly a gift that she does not get credit for. She has also believed in and connected with my daughter through their mutual love of sports. Sherry is truly the most amazing coach for the girls’ sports team, as she makes them WANT to be there, and most importantly, she makes them want to be better. This attitude in turn makes the kids want to be better in everything they do. She truly does not get the acknowledgment she so deserves.

Last but certainly not least, Gus Busenius, the vice principal and a teacher at Charles Bloom. Gus has been in my daughter’s corner, even when she didn’t deserve it! She has been tough on him, put him through more then I would like to admit, and he has remained a cheerleader for her and a support that I am so so thankful for. Gus is always present for these kids, he is tough but he is compassionate and understanding. He has a gift of letting them find themselves but being supportive if they need help. He is a role model and I can’t even begin to imagine how tough his job has been. I truly believe that Mr. B does not get anywhere near the credit he deserves. I want to thank him for everything he does for the kids at Charles Bloom; we are so fortunate and lucky to have a man like him at our school!

Allison Heck