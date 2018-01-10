Handicapped parking

Handicap parking at Kal Tire Place is a wreck. We now have 12 to 13 spaces on a sloped grade. We lost all of the flat spaces in front (east) of the arena and the 10 to 15 spaces at the back as well. I talked with Doug Ross about this issue and suggested giving back the east stalls and also the new ones in front (43rd Avenue).

It would be dangerous to add more on to the front as it is quite a slope. Now to get a place to park you have to go over an hour ahead of game time.

I’ve also noticed there aren’t any steps from the west exit and people just walk down the lawn which is quite steep. In fact, I witnessed one person who couldn’t stop coming down and a truck mirror was his saviour.

Snow could also create a few problems on the front lot.

Drop an email to smitchell@vernon.ca if you have the same concerns.

Bill Roth