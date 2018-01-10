Handicapped parking

LETTER: More flat spaces needed at Kal Tire Place

Handicap parking at Kal Tire Place is a wreck. We now have 12 to 13 spaces on a sloped grade. We lost all of the flat spaces in front (east) of the arena and the 10 to 15 spaces at the back as well. I talked with Doug Ross about this issue and suggested giving back the east stalls and also the new ones in front (43rd Avenue).

It would be dangerous to add more on to the front as it is quite a slope. Now to get a place to park you have to go over an hour ahead of game time.

I’ve also noticed there aren’t any steps from the west exit and people just walk down the lawn which is quite steep. In fact, I witnessed one person who couldn’t stop coming down and a truck mirror was his saviour.

Snow could also create a few problems on the front lot.

Drop an email to smitchell@vernon.ca if you have the same concerns.

Bill Roth

Vernon

Previous story
Homes for the homeless
Next story
Start with the basics

Just Posted

Countdown to Carnival begins

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 2-11

City hands out sustainable grants

Program drew a wide variety of applications

Library searching for new CEO

Okanagan Regional Library’s Stephanie Hall sailing away

Registration starts for Vernon 2018-19 school year

Information forums also planned for Montessori, French Immersion, academic programs

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Fire claims life of teen in First Nations community near Williams Lake

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Mountain Park Motorsports gaining traction

New Sicamous business off to a busy sleddding season

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Most Read

  • Jewel of the Okanagan

    LETTER: More needs to be done to protect Kalamalka Lake and our drinking water

  • Gleaners say thanks

    LETTER: Sock drive provides warmth overseas

  • Homes for the homeless

    LETTER: A wonderful gift, getting homes for Vernon’s homeless

  • Handicapped parking

    LETTER: More flat spaces needed at Kal Tire Place

  • Start with the basics

    LETTER: Streetlights and sidewalks needed ahead of beautification in Vernon