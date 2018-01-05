I was surprised not to see any coverage in the Star following the screening of the international award winning documentary film Hush in the Okanagan College theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 21. But maybe that shouldn’t be surprising given the title and controversial topic of the film. It was an excellent documentary exploring the scientific studies associated with the potential impact of abortion on the health of women in the areas of breast cancer, pre-mature births in later pregnancies and mental health. It was not “Pro-Life” or “Pro-Choice” but “Pro-Information.” The film explored numerous scientific studies that made statistically relevant correlations between abortions and the subsequent negative impact on women’s health in these three areas. However the subject of abortion is so politically charged that this vital information is not being widely shared. If you would like to be better informed you can check out the website at hushfilm.com.

Brian Kroeker