Hundreds turned out for a protest recently against a potential move of the Lions Vision Centre from Armstrong to Vernon. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press)

Keep Lions Vision Centre in Armstrong

LETTER: Financial decisions can be difficult to make, but the well being of patients should not be disregarded

Re: Closure of Lions Vision Centre in Armstrong

I am writing to support the Lions Vision Center in Armstrong. Remaining operational not only benefits the region, it has a direct impact on the public, in particular the elderly.

Eight times over the past 10 years, my family required essential treatment by three different Vernon ophthalmologists at the Lions Vision Centre.

At each appointment, we witnessed a vast number of senior citizens.

We saw disabled seniors with mobility issues that required walkers or wheelchairs.

We also saw friends or family members there to help stabilize an unsteady or visually impaired patient.

The Lions Vision Centre’s design simplifies effortless access with easy parking and pick up. It has excellent equipment with surgery and procedure rooms.

These are major advantages for seniors. Patients can easily attend to their appointment and leave the clinic, unlike that of the hospital. The hospital is crowded, busy, confusing, and has issues with parking.

Attending the hospital is generally an overwhelming experience, especially for someone who is elderly or physically disabled.

See: Hundreds rally for Armstrong vision centre

The Vision Center in Armstrong is a division of Interior Health that has its own building, staff and space. It functions well in this location. It alleviates hospital operational pressures and its remote location is unlikely to change.

Being annexed from Vernon Jubilee Hospital is a desirable solution, allowing the hospital to utilize space which would be better suited for additional beds.

My question to Interior Health is this: How are you basing your decision to move the clinic to the hospital?

I feel the patients are not being considered at all. It appears that Interior Health is making a financial decision and not one that benefits the people who use the facility.

With regard to whether or not to move it, the health authority is quoted as saying that “a lack of specialists may force its hand.” A lack of specialists in Armstrong would mean there is a lack of specialists in Vernon as well. So why move?

Financial decisions can be difficult to make, but the well-being of patients should not be disregarded.

Marlene Schmor

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Just Posted

Keep Lions Vision Centre in Armstrong

LETTER: Financial decisions can be difficult to make, but the well being of patients should not be disregarded

Local artist inspired by Okanagan nature

PHOTOS: Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages at Gallery Vertigo until June 1

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

CMHA adds texting to crisis line

The text/chat service will be available on Friday, May 17

North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Okanagan Falls tree full of colourful stuffed animals is popular with tourists and locals

Resident says stuffed animal decorations started to slow traffic

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Most Read