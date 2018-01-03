Kyllo’s comments

LETTER: Greg Kyllo’s comments about NDP in tune with all present governments

I read with some interest your copy of the Sunday, Dec. 3, version of The Morning Star. I read, on page 15, that Greg Kyllo had twice, in a video, referred to the current NDP government as illegitimate. Rich Coleman, (bless his heart) even re-tweeted the video.

I, as a taxpayer, consider all present governments of Canada to be illegitimate as they do not pay any attention to provable facts! Enforcement of existing law seems a huge joke! Even the current NDP government and their partner, the Green Party, are suspect. Contact me for complete details!

Edward Ziola

Armstrong

