Let the city govern the city

LETTER: Vernon applauded for getting IHA to re-examine OPS

The recent attempts by IHA to force an Overdose Prevention Site on the city of Vernon strike me as a problematic symptom of a trend by the Provincial Government to intervene into what is essentially, and should remain, a civic decision.

I speak of the statements made in Council Chambers by Rae Sampson and Dr. Goodison which were less than subtle in terms of the intent of the Interior Health Authority to not only introduce an OPS into Vernon, but also to mandate which sector of the city would be the location.

See: Vernon politicians not all happy about possible OD prevention site

One only needs to look at the myriad of issues that Calgary and Nanaimo have been dealing with to clearly see that a unilateral placement decision can have disastrous consequences.

Like many of you, I have lost young relatives to overdoses in the last two years. There is a great deal of merit to having an OPS, but there is a great deal of merit to consultation and consensus with the adjacent stakeholders who will have to live with the consequences of a cluster of shelters, low cost housing, and OPS’s, all within a few blocks of each other.

They are already cancelling leases; taking tremendous financial losses, and living in the excrement, discarded needles, and driving away of businesses after two years of this issue not being addressed, as it should be, by “boots on the ground.”

It has been stated that one of the determinants as to where these places will be is the reluctance of people seeking treatment, availing themselves of the service if they have to walk more than 10 minutes.

This was divulged to one of the businesses being canvassed by a person from IHA visiting her business a few weeks ago.

These decisions have to be based on the avoidance of further degradation of the downtown core, and not unduly influenced by the desire of the addicted to not being unduly inconvenienced by having to walk more than 10 minutes.

I applaud the advocacy of Scott Anderson, Dalvir Nahal, Kari Gares, and Brian Quiring in terms of not “knuckling under” to an imposition of a site without regard for the impacted nearby stakeholders, under the guise of a “medical emergency.”

See: IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

For those of you old enough to remember, Pierre Elliott Trudeau brought in the War Measures Act in 1970 to skirt around the process of listening to whether it was the right thing to do in order to get what he wanted…right now!

It was later determined that was a measure that was a dangerous precedent.

Allowing the province, through the IHA to unilaterally walk roughshod over our people and our City Council, bears a lot of similarity to what Trudeau Senior did almost 50 years ago.

Think about it.

Dean Roosevelt

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Considering the price at the gas pump

Just Posted

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Arrest made in off-road Vernon park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

O’Keefe Ranch animal pen relocation project gains grant

Okanagan Basin Water Board supports the project, gives $5,182 grant.

Rising Vernon MMA star wins Canadian amateur

Rylie Marchand, 17, nearly slept through first bout; recovered to win national championship

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Video: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Let the city govern the city

LETTER: Vernon applauded for getting IHA to re-examine OPS

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Osoyoos among B.C. resort towns to get share of $2.5-million in tourism cash

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

Ban on downtown stores, increased regulations in other areas proposed

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Most Read