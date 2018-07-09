Letter: Accessibility a concern with some Vernon businesses

I am totally frustrated with accessibility to either enter or exit certain business areas.

I am totally frustrated with accessibility to either enter or exit certain business areas in the city: getting in or out of the Vernon Square mall or Polson Mall just to name a couple.

I am sure others could name a few more. Traffic Volume in Vernon has increased beyond what it was, say 10 years ago. Waiting to enter or exit can be extremely frustrating and I have witnessed near misses due to driver frustration.

More thought has to go into these concern for any new businesses to consider.

Another horrendous one is access to Hospital access, again some pretty terrible misses. The Hill is also a concern when you consider a big truck (train) losing its brakes.

Vernon’s planning people need to pay more attention to the above concerns.

For the larger businesses in Vernon; Vernon and Districts have a growing seniors population which has also passed the provision of handicapped scooters provided, increase your numbers. Other businesses that are very large do not have scooters limiting access for the handicapped.

We have an increased number of seniors and handicapped requiring better access and scooters to move about in your businesses, this includes building supply stores.

Wake up folks you are prohibiting a part of the population from access to your businesses.

Elinor Turrill