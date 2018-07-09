Letter: Accessibility a concern with some Vernon businesses

I am totally frustrated with accessibility to either enter or exit certain business areas.

I am totally frustrated with accessibility to either enter or exit certain business areas in the city: getting in or out of the Vernon Square mall or Polson Mall just to name a couple.

I am sure others could name a few more. Traffic Volume in Vernon has increased beyond what it was, say 10 years ago. Waiting to enter or exit can be extremely frustrating and I have witnessed near misses due to driver frustration.

More thought has to go into these concern for any new businesses to consider.

Another horrendous one is access to Hospital access, again some pretty terrible misses. The Hill is also a concern when you consider a big truck (train) losing its brakes.

Vernon’s planning people need to pay more attention to the above concerns.

For the larger businesses in Vernon; Vernon and Districts have a growing seniors population which has also passed the provision of handicapped scooters provided, increase your numbers. Other businesses that are very large do not have scooters limiting access for the handicapped.

We have an increased number of seniors and handicapped requiring better access and scooters to move about in your businesses, this includes building supply stores.

Wake up folks you are prohibiting a part of the population from access to your businesses.

Elinor Turrill

Previous story
Letter: Smooth riding from Polson Park to Coldstream
Next story
Letter: Thank you to Polson Avengers

Just Posted

Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Delegations from Vernon and Penticton were elected to the B.C. association’s board of directors

Force puts Vernon to task to tackle safety

Activate Safety Task Force makes recommendations to council

Vernon’s Hurlburt Park to reopen for summer

Park open July 12 until construction resumes in September

Silence observes loss of Vernon councillor

First meeting since Bob Spiers’ death pays tribute

VIDEO: Vernon residents upset over end of Greyhound services

Greyhound Canada announced that it will be ending its passenger bus and freight services in B.C.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

WaterWise Team shares passion for boat safety in Okanagan

Team from Lifesaving Society in Okanagan region July 11-14

Vernon’s Powerhouse takes home best production at Mainstage

Calendar Girls won three awards in the festival, which took place in Vernon June 29 to July 7

Marv Machura and Friends to play Vernon

Marv Machura and Friends will be Jammin’ in Justice July 11.

Cadets arrive at Vernon training centre

Vernon Cadet Training Centre has kicked off their summer courses with the arrival of 1,000 cadets.

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

PHOTOS: Concrete slab poured at Kal Tire Place North

The large concrete slab was poured at Kal Tire Place North Monday morning.

Vernon Legion awards this Wednesday

Vernon Legion Branch #25 is hosting it’s annual Veterans, Honors and Awards dinner July 11.

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

Most Read