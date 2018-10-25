Letter: Already a day of honour

Re: Vernon Morning Star Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, P. A3 “RCMP Appreciation day petition gathering steam” and Oct. 19, 2018 “All police deserve recognition.

We already have a day. On Sept. 24, 1998, the Government of Canada officially proclaimed the last Sunday of September of every year as Police and Peace Officers National Memorial Day. This year it was held Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 (www.thememorial.ca). It is an all-inclusive day to honour and express appreciation for the dedication of police and peace officers across Canada. As of 2018, there are 865 fallen officers engraved on the honour roll tablets near Parliament Hill, which includes the RCMP.

This year there were six Canadian police officers who died in the line of duty that were honoured. Among them were Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan, Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson, Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Francis Deschenes and Surete du Quebec Const. Jacques Ostigny.

This is the Canadian Memorial Day to reflect on the important role police and peace officers play in Canadian society and to honour those that have made the ultimate sacrifice in carrying out their duties. Police from across Canada, as well as their families and the public, gather to reflect and show support.

Let us support and show respect to our local and national police on this officially proclaimed day.

Stuart Valair