I was sorry not to be able to attend the official signing ceremony and celebration of the relationship accord between the Okanagan Indian Band and the City of Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 13.

This accord will help to strengthen both communities economically and relationally as we work together in this beautiful place we both call home.

Kudos to all those involved in making this happen, and please know that, though I could not be there in person, I was and am applauding this accord.

Janice Love