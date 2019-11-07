LETTER: B.C., don’t break the bank to save the planet

Dear Editor,

In the Oct. 9, 2019, issue of the Star, M.C.R. Krein makes a number of very cogent points regarding climate change, especially regarding Al Gore and his inflammatory, self-serving film, An Inconvenient Truth.

Since the most gullible section of our society has swallowed his line of climate warming (=> climate change), he has been rewarded with many millions of dollars from his sale of “carbon credits.”

Wikipedia reports that “Gore was an avid reader who fell in love with scientific and mathematical theories, but he did not do well in science classes and avoided taking math. During his first two years (at college), his grades placed him in the lower one-fifth of his class. During his sophomore year, he reportedly spent much of his time watching television, shooting pool and occasionally smoking marijuana.”

Logic and my own research have suggested that the earth’s climate has been changing since it had an atmosphere a number of years ago (billions) and has been undergoing warming and cooling trends of varying magnitudes ever since, long before humans entered the picture.

We are currently probably entering the final major period of warming since the last ice age about 14,000 years ago, when British Columbia is reported to have been covered with about two kilometres (2,000 metres) of ice and the prairie provinces with about four km of ice, just in North America. And where has all that ice gone – into the lakes and oceans, of course, thus flooding low lying areas of the world, on a continuing basis ever since.

Should we be doing all we reasonably can to reduce pollution of the air, land and sea — of course. Should we destroy our economy in an effort to increase Al Gore’s carbon credit sales — I don’t think so.

— Charles Wills