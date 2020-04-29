(Stock photo)

LETTER: Care standards needed to help seniors

Residents and staff at seniors care facilities facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor:

Like most British Columbians, I watch the news each day, hoping for some signs of improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am particularly concerned for the residents and staff in long term care facilities.

I am a retired nurse and worked many years in this area. I can well imagine the chaos, fear and anxiety they must be experiencing at this time, considering their staffing levels and resources.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

READ ALSO: COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Practicing the recommended safety standards at this time must be difficult.

Social distancing is near impossible to implement when some residents are cognitively impaired and have difficulties with comprehension and memory. Giving care require close contact to residents by staff.

Staffing levels are inadequate to meet residents’ needs.

Protective equipment may not be available. Hand washing stations are not always conveniently located.

Some staff have had little or no training in disease transmission.

Long term care facilities were never designed to accommodate acutely ill residents. They should have the same access to hospital as any citizen.

To say, “but this is their home,” is irresponsible and does not show an understanding of the situation.

Hopefully, this experience will prompt a full investigation in these facilities and will create care standards which are enforced, which we once had in this province.

Joyce Husch

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mitchell’s Musings: Still winging it in the year 2020

Just Posted

Work to begin on Coldstream’s Kidston Road

Relignment project to reduce traffic to single lane at times throughout May and June

Three North Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Vernon

Cash, drugs and loaded gun found after arrest; two of the men face ‘serious charges’

Thor the dog a viral Vernon sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

COVID-19: ‘This has not been easy,’ Vernon mayor says

Tax deadlines, grant changes and more among City of Vernon’s adaptations to pandemic

Armstrong cuts more than $100K from city budget

City edits budget to avoid tax hike amid COVID-19

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

LETTER: Care standards needed to help seniors

Residents and staff at seniors care facilities facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

Morning Start: There are more twins being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Most Read