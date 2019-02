Enforcement and understanding are pivotal to find lasting solutions to the issues downtown Vernon is facing. (Morning Star file)

RE: Vernon councillor calls for ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘trouble makers’

As a resident of downtown Vernon for two and a half years, I have never witnessed the “free-for-all” by the “trouble-makers” the councillor has apparently referred to in his social media post.

Politicians using this kind of careless language only exacerbate problems that exist and do nothing constructive in the effort to ameliorate those problems. Vernon city hall would be better advised to lobby our RCMP to remove a dozen of their constables from their cruisers and semi-armoured SUV’s to walk the streets of our downtown and develop real relationships with the public, business owners and our homeless citizenry.

Reasonable and measured enforcement of our laws with sensitivity and understanding is a better way forward and may prove helpful in finding lasting solutions to the issues facing our fair city’s downtown.

Robert Lucy

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.