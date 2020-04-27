(Stock photo)

LETTER: Caution exercised during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland resident careful when out in the community

Dear Editor:

I would like to comment on the fire chief Glenn Noble’s statement about what he sees as a lack of concern about COVID-19 in Summerland.

I am one of those people he sees out and about in the community.

READ ALSO: Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Everyday I take my dog for a walk for an hour or so around the streets of Summerland. I take very seriously the COVID-19 pandemic and I am conscientious about maintaining six feet of distance between myself and anyone we meet on our walks.

And people we meet on our walks are also careful to keep their distance.

The fresh air and exercise are important to me to maintain my physical and mental health. So please do not be disturbed.

Betty McKay

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

Most Read