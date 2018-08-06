FILE — Lina Anil, Jessica Meyer and Lily Reimann singing along to songs performed by Legendary Lake Monsters at Civic Sounds on Thursday. The event, which takes place every Thursday in July and August, is raising money to send eight children to summer camp. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Letter: Civic Sounds a treat

‘I am glad we decided to make Vernon our home.’

“I am glad we decided to make Vernon our home.”

These were the words my husband said to me as we enjoyed this past Thursday’s event (which we attend every week) at Civic Sounds. I replied, “Ditto!”

Bravo to all those who were responsible for putting on the great entertainment both on Thursday night and “Jammin in Justice” on Wednesdays at noon.

The City Centre was packed with individuals and families representing the diverse character of Vernon residents. They were dancing, singing, tapping feet, and hands, and laughing together.

The good feeling was contagious and it was so encouraging to see such an inclusive gathering. Opportunities like this help people get to know each other better and have more understanding and respect for fellow residents.

Any activities such as this make for a healthy, vibrant city and any others that foster this kind of interaction should be fostered.

Thanks, downtown Vernon and sponsors.

Barbara VanSickle

