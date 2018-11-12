Letter: Debate illustrated FPTP issues

All parties have to work together to achieve policy in the public good.

The televised debate on Nov. 8 between Premier John Horgan and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson typified several things wrong with our current First Past The Post voting system.

John Horgan admitted the obvious point that the two parties at the table are both led by white males. FPTP favours two parties and those parties are usually led by men. It’s a four-year revolving dictatorship. Proportional representation would give us more voices in power that are representative of the diversity of our province. The two debaters started yelling over each other, not answering questions and interrupting rudely as if the loudest voice should win.

I am sure many people changed the channel at that point. This is the way politicians do business under FPTP. The public is fed up with negative campaigning and half do not vote because they know their vote does not count.

It doesn’t have to be like that. Under a proportional representation system, meaningful discussion can happen with collaboration and cooperation. All parties have to work together to achieve policy in the public good.

We have to move on and update our electoral system. The referendum on electoral reform is an amazing opportunity to dump the antiquated, combative, two party system. It is time for a modern democratic system of proportional representation where every vote counts.

Heather Clay

