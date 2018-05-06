Letter: Discarded needles a black eye for Vernon

How unfortunate for all attending and a black eye for Vernon and the Centre.

Recently, our beautiful Performing Arts Centre hosted several multi-day provincial and extra-provincial dance competitions.

The weather was conducive to the dancers and families enjoying the lovely creekside setting in between performances.

However, due to the previous discovery of discarded needles and paraphernalia in that area, the staff deemed it prudent to advise against the use of the adjacent exit except in an emergency or use of the area at all.

How unfortunate for all attending and a black eye for Vernon and the Centre.

Many of these families would surely reconsider a return visit to our city thinking it is unsafe and rife with drug addicts and homeless. Add to that, a report that robberies and petty crime numbers have risen this year to date, and newspaper accounts of private citizen “Avengers” taking to our streets and parks to clean up the discarded needles that have been provided free.

Our city has chosen to enable and support so much anti-social behaviour that I fear anarchy is threatening.

June MacGregor

Previous story
COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Just Posted

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

What’s in a name? Lake Country middle school naming process to be decided

That which we call a school by any other word would smell as sweet

Map: Evacuation alerts in effect for Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

UPDATE: Evacuation in West Kelowna due to rising creek levels

Evacuation alerts now include Hodge Road in Vernon

Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The 13-year-old Collie-mix was attacked Friday in Lake Country

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Solutions for inmates go far beyond the walls of the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read