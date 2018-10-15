Letter: Do your homework before you vote

On Oct. 12 I attended the Liberal Townhall meeting in Vernon to hear their leader Andrew Wilkinson talk about proportional representation.

It was extremely troubling that he did not provide the audience with honest information about the referendum on electoral reform. I have reviewed proportional representation systems including those offered in this referendum and I have fact checked using neutral sites. It is clear that the advocates of “No” to proportional representation are using fear, uncertainty and doubt to sow confusion and divide public opinion.

Andrew Wilkinson made numerous incorrect statements. His most blatant misrepresentation was that “party bosses,” of which he acknowledged he was one, would appoint MLAs that do not know you or your community. This is a complete fabrication. Under proportional representation, we will elect our MLA in exactly the same way as we do now use first past the post. The difference will be in the way an additional regional MLA is elected. This additional representative, possibly from another party, will be allocated according to a proportional system based on the total provincial vote. It could be more representative of the diversity of North Okanagan Shuswap and be an improvement on the current situation.

Anyone of the three proportional representation options on the ballot will be more democratic than our current system. The three options have been tailored for B.C.’s special circumstances. Wilkinson would like you to believe otherwise and produces an exaggerated map and wild claims to sway those who do not fact check. I choose to believe that the independent Electoral Boundaries Commission will locate the specific riding and regional boundaries impartially.

Proportional representation may not solve all the problems of our electoral system but it will reduce much of the corporate power over the party bosses. Ask yourself why the Liberal Party is so keen to keep a broken system that only benefits corporations, party bosses, insiders and lobbyists. Follow the money.

Douglas Clay