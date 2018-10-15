Letter: Don’t bow to threats

The recent letter in the morning star “Say No to boating restrictions” makes it very clear to me why the restrictions that many have been working on for so long are indeed absolutely necessary.

Powerful ski boats do not mix with canoes, kayaks, tubers and swimmers by any stretch of the imagination and especially on a river. What of their rights to feel safe while recreating on the river.

He and his family live very near to Shuswap Lake and can easily and safely continue to ski there. Why people feel they are entitled to do whatever they want wherever they want is all the more reason to have restrictions in order to protect this special river.

Ken McKay should also be reminded he purchased land along a very special river, and “This feature of ownership “ is a privilege, not a right to do as he sees fit. He himself says this utmost important source, and it is as a river that should be protected at all costs, for the reasonable enjoyment of all.

Mr. McKay also states that there was no compromise by any opposing power boats on the river throughout this process. I feel they have been compromising for many years by putting up with the boats as long as they have. If I had it my way there would be no motor boats on the river, period. So let’s stick to the original speed of 45km/h and no towing and not be bullied by people who threaten to sue the moment things don’t go their way.

Mr McKay and his family had 18 years of doing what they wanted now let the other part of the population enjoy the river in a manner that is more respectful towards others and above all the other creatures that depend on the river for their survival.

Please show leadership that says we understand the challenges ahead of us and are prepared to make the changes necessary to mitigate the harm being done to our environment and all of our futures.

Carla Vierke