(Stock photo)

LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned

There is no excuse to allow those from infected countries to keep coming to B.C.

Dear Editor:

It is surprising to me that B.C. and Canada have not banned flights from infected countries, still.

A search of arrivals into Vancouver and Toronto Airports still show flights arriving in from multiple destinations in China, London, New York and San Francisco.

All of these are hot spots for the coronavirus and yet our leaders are still allowing them into our country while the rest of us have been forced to make drastic changes in our business and personal lives in order to stop the spread.

READ ALSO: John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

READ ALSO: LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

If we truly wanted to stop the spread, we would shut our borders like the USA has done, to at least slow it, so that we can get a handle on it.

There is no excuse to allow those from infected countries to keep coming to B.C.

Some say, “but they are quarantining.” How do we know? Are they really?

Are there checks by police or others?

Missionaries who I support in Romania returned from the USA to Romania and were put on a 14-day lockdown. One to two times per day the police or military just stop by to say hi and make sure they are doing what they are supposed to.

I know Canada and especially B.C. folks are a welcoming and trusting people but to still allow flights from where the virus originated and other highly infected areas is dumb and bordering on criminal.

Because of this choice by our leaders, how much longer must we stay inside, close our business and face economic catastrophe just because our politicians are afraid to have some backbone and stand up for Canadians first.

We need to write to our politicians and get them to stop flights into Canada from infected countries now, so that Canada and Canadians can recover and get back to living.

Ron Kubek

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Just Posted

Lumby group fights isolation with online meetings

Monashee Toastmasters are keeping their distance but still getting together

COVID-19: Vernon chamber calls for 6 months flexibility on property tax

Chamber prefers application process over outright deferral to encourage those who can to pay on time

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

COVID-19: Non-profit 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

WATCH: Vernon nurse shares fears for frontline workers

Craig Gallagher shares video explaining mental and physical stress health-care workers face

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned

There is no excuse to allow those from infected countries to keep coming to B.C.

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

South Okanagan first responders salute hospital workers

“You’re awesome” and “Thank you” say Penticton first responders, passing by emergency entrance

Most Read