Letter: Former MP on Prop Rep

Darrel Stinson was known for strong opinions as a Reform MP, but he was also compassionate and outgoing. (YouTube photo)

As the former Member of Parliament in Okanagan Shuswap, many people have asked me what I think of proportional representation.

From the get-go, I have been opposed.

As you know, I am not one that minces words and at times I have been accused of not being politically correct. I take that criticism with a great deal of honour. I tell it like it is and this idea is a bad one. It only benefits small and often unorganized parties that can never achieve broad-based support.

These political parties are unable to gain enough community support to represent a constituency, let alone govern the province we love.

I was elected four times under the first past the post system. The Reform Party did not advocate for proportional representation even though it was a small political party.

Instead, we captured the hearts and minds of the people. The party’s policies were developed by the membership of the party and gained widespread support.

The Green Party wants proportional representation because they want power now. Mr. Weaver should remember that the most successful small party (Reform Party of Canada) started with just one representative in the House of Commons.

A proportional rep. system means that small, sometimes even single-issue parties are more likely to be elected. The number of parties with seats in Parliament makes it difficult to form a majority government. So for those that argue P.R. provides everyone an equal vote are wrong. It makes it so small that even fringe parties have disproportionate power at the expense of the majority of voters. This is just one example of the problems with P.R. and there are many more.

The Fathers of Confederation had a great deal of wisdom and although first pat the post has flaws it is the best system in the world.

The public should do their research and make an informed decision.

As a former MP, I will be voting ‘No’ and encourage you to join me in keeping our voting system democratic.

Darrel Stinson