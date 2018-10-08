Darrel Stinson was known for strong opinions as a Reform MP, but he was also compassionate and outgoing. (YouTube photo)

Letter: Former MP on Prop Rep

From the get-go, I have been opposed.

As the former Member of Parliament in Okanagan Shuswap, many people have asked me what I think of proportional representation.

From the get-go, I have been opposed.

As you know, I am not one that minces words and at times I have been accused of not being politically correct. I take that criticism with a great deal of honour. I tell it like it is and this idea is a bad one. It only benefits small and often unorganized parties that can never achieve broad-based support.

These political parties are unable to gain enough community support to represent a constituency, let alone govern the province we love.

I was elected four times under the first past the post system. The Reform Party did not advocate for proportional representation even though it was a small political party.

Instead, we captured the hearts and minds of the people. The party’s policies were developed by the membership of the party and gained widespread support.

The Green Party wants proportional representation because they want power now. Mr. Weaver should remember that the most successful small party (Reform Party of Canada) started with just one representative in the House of Commons.

A proportional rep. system means that small, sometimes even single-issue parties are more likely to be elected. The number of parties with seats in Parliament makes it difficult to form a majority government. So for those that argue P.R. provides everyone an equal vote are wrong. It makes it so small that even fringe parties have disproportionate power at the expense of the majority of voters. This is just one example of the problems with P.R. and there are many more.

The Fathers of Confederation had a great deal of wisdom and although first pat the post has flaws it is the best system in the world.

The public should do their research and make an informed decision.

As a former MP, I will be voting ‘No’ and encourage you to join me in keeping our voting system democratic.

Darrel Stinson

Previous story
BOOMER TALK: Gloria and I

Just Posted

Vernon-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Kamloops-Okanagan dairy farmers unhappy with USMCA deal

Kamloops-Okanagan Dairy Association encourages consumers to look for blue cow logo on dairy products

Vernon crowds thankful for Monday Farmers’ Market

Fall colours were evident in both the produce on display and the attire of attendees.

Diwali outfit sale preps Vernon for inaugural fest

Diwali in Vernon kicks off Oct. 9

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Derkaz acclaimed Liberal candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Salmon Arm candidate and team ready to go for 2019 federal elelection

Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to perform in Penticton

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees bring their tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway reopens east of Sicamous

Motorists are still being advised to look out for crews and equipment in the area.

Most Read